Unsettled weather returning to the Tennessee Valley in upcoming days

The weekend cranks up on a pleasant note. The area is under a mix of sun and clouds with highs expected to rise near 80 degrees. Occasional passing showers are possible during the afternoon, and rain will grow in coverage later tonight into early Sunday morning.
By sunrise Sunday, a few sprinkles will be possible, but the area should be mostly dry. Most of the rain will come Sunday night into Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night which could include gusty winds. Monday brings the most rain, with rain starting early and lasting through most of the day. Sunday and Monday have the possibility for thunderstorms to become strong to even severe, which could include high damaging winds and hail.
Some light rain could linger into Tuesday, but Wednesday will be a nice dry day with sunshine. Thursday’s cold front could knock temperatures back into the 60s to close out the work week.
