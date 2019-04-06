Town Creek man accused of harassment through social media, now facing rape and stalking charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Town Creek man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he is accused of using social media and other electronic means to harass and stalk.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office took 33-year-old Mathew Pullum into custody on Wednesday.
Deputies say allegations came against Pullum saying he used social media sites to harass and stalk. An investigation into those allegations led to his arrest.
Pullum was charged with rape, stalking, and three counts of harassment. Other charges may be filed against him as the investigation continues. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $65,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.