State Farm Agency partners with a New Leash on Life

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A New Leash on Life is hoping to raise funds in the month of April by partners with Alan Waggoner State Farm.
For every adoption through A New Leash on Life, Waggoner will donated $10 per quote to a New Leash. It’s all part of the “Quotes for Good” campaign.
For more details, Alan Waggoner State Farm can be reached by phone at (256)-517-1550 or through their Facebook page.
You can find out more about a New Leash on Life by visiting their website.
Alan Waggoner State Farm has a goal of donating $500 to a New Leash on Life in April.
