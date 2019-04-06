Scattered rain and thunder possible overnight

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Clouds and humidity will continue to increase this evening with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s.
Some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will move through early Sunday morning with heavy rainfall possible. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees, rain showers and storms are expected to develop into the evening hours. We will be keeping a close eye on the potential of any stronger storm development, gusty winds and hail will be the main concerns along with locally heavy rainfall.
These rain showers and storms will linger into your Monday morning hours with lows near 60 degrees again. Monday also has a chance of seeing some stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds being the main concern. Showers will start off the day on Tuesday with clearing skies and highs in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.
The rest of the week looks quiet with seasonal highs in the 70s. Next weekend is looking a little cooler with highs in the 60s.
