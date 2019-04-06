Roy Wood Jr. plans to shoot pilot for new Comedy Central series in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Comedian and performer Roy Wood Jr. is planning to shoot the pilot for his new Comedy Central series in Birmingham.
He’s also hoping the move will help grow the film and TV industry in the Magic City.
“The one thing that the film industry does is gossip and the moment you say you going to Birmingham, three other people call. What about Birmingham? What’s going on in Birmingham? Have you been to Birmingham before? Is there traffic in Birmingham? Do they have buildings,” said Wood laughing.
He jokes about it today, but he is hopeful that this will change perception.
"At some point my show will be off the air, but what’s here after that? And if this is a wedge through the door so that more things can come through, then that is a dream come true,” said Wood.
The organization, Alabama Industrial Development Training, is working to help make sure there are qualified people who can serve as crew members in productions.
Last year, Birmingham saw an estimated $12 million in economic impact from movies shot in the city. Mayor Randall Woodfin is hoping because of this new series, the TV entertainment industry won’t be far behind.
“And when television projects look for a home, like the film industry has done, they will take a closer look at Birmingham,” said Woodfin.
