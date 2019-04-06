NASA hosting Student Launch competition this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rocket teams from across the country landed in Huntsville Friday for the Marshall Space Flight Center’s Student Launch competition.
High school and college students were challenged to build a rocket with a payload that would successfully reach more than 4,000 feet in the air.
If you want to see the rockets take flight, you can go to Bragg Farms in Toney at 8 a.m. Saturday.
You can also watch the competition through a live stream on the official Facebook page.
