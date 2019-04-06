Huntsville police arrest 6 men in prostitution sting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Six men are facing soliciting prostitution charges after Huntsville Police responded to complaints of prostitution in late March.
Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the department used uniformed officers, plain clothes officers and “decoys” to ensure all the arrests were legal and safe.
Johnson said the six men were arrested after they attempted to solicit sex from the decoys.
He said the arrests took place on Drake Avenue and University Drive.
He said the alleged prostitutes in the area were not part of a larger organization or at all coordinated.
Officers arrested a seventh man for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
The following are the men and their corresponding charges:
- Erico Irby: Carrying Concealed Weapon (Firearm) and possession of a controlled Substance.
- Ervin Brown: Soliciting prostitution and possession of possession of a controlled substance.
- Carlos Diego Perez: Soliciting prostitution.
- Aaron Deon Tower: Soliciting prostitution.
- Marchas Benares Williams: Soliciting Prostitution.
- William Chase Spotswood: Soliciting prostitution.
- Darren Lamar Stallworth: Soliciting Prostitution.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.