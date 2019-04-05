Academy Sports and Outdoors donates Auburn gear and gift cards to Lee County tornado survivors

LEE COUNTY AL (WTVM) - Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to donate Auburn Tigers Final Four products and gift cards to those affected by recent tornadoes.
On Friday, Academy donated $2,500 worth of Auburn Tigers Final Four gear and store gift cards to tornado survivors. Academy team members dropped off the gear, including t-shirts and hats, along with the gift cards for the sheriff’s office to distribute the products to those in need.
If the Tigers win the National Championship on Monday, Academy Sports in Auburn will reopen immediately to sell the official National Championship Locker Room Tee that the players will ear after the game, along with novelty items and headwear.
