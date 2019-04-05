Woman’s yearslong quest to find her birth mother leads her to north Alabama

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - A woman was on a quest to find her birth mother. And that search lead her to a woman in Athens, Alabama.
“Very scary, lost, not sure what to do. I just, I almost felt paralyzed a little bit when I think about it,” Paula Morey said.
In the summer of 1993, Paula was 15 and pregnant. The father and her boyfriend of one year was leaving soon to join the military.
"I will be honest that we had scheduled to have an abortion and he left to go to boot camp and knew that was kind of what the plan was. I woke up that Saturday morning and knew that I just couldn’t do that,” Paula said.
Paula had only two options: keep the baby or put the baby up for adoption. So as to not bring embarrassment to her family, she moved from Louisiana to Plano, Texas where she lived with a foster family until the baby arrived. She ultimately made the difficult decision to put her daughter up for adoption.
"I wanted her to have a mom and dad who were going to be together and who were going to be able to give 110 percent of their attention and love to her,” she said. “I didn’t have that. And I knew that I wasn’t going to marry.”
After giving birth, Paula spent three days with the baby girl she named Brittney. During that time, Morey fed, changed and tried to squeeze a lifetime of lessons and love into those precious 72 hours with her baby girl.
“I was telling her about boys about periods. I just tried to squeeze it all in,” she said.
When the time came to say goodbye, she wanted something to give her baby girl, just one last expression of her love.
“I wrote her a letter, and my social worker helped me really put that first letter that was directed to her about why I was making that decision.”
Paula dressed Brittney in a little blue dress she picked out then tucked her and a tiny bunny in a blanket she made for her.
"I had to accept back then 24 years ago that there was a possibility that I’d never see her again. But in my heart, I believed I would see her someday whether here on earth or in heaven,” said Paula.
Part of the agreement was that Paula could communicate with baby Brittney’s adoptive parents through letters for one year.
“They would call me “dear birth mom” or “sister,” you know, and then they would tell me all about what’s going on with her growth, how she’s getting all chubby and nice and chunky, and her personality and the things she like to do and they would send me pictures. It was wonderful.”
That chubby little girl, now named Tosha, has only happy memories of her childhood.
"My parents, they were very loving. So we were always with my family,” said Tosha. Growing up she always knew she was adopted.
"My parents had a little way of telling me as a baby growing up. They always told me a story about a king and a queen who wanted a princess,” said Tosha. “Once I could fully understand, that whenever they said that princess is you and mommy and daddy came and picked you up.”
Tosha says her parents always stressed how much her birth mother loved her.
"They expressed how much my birth mother loved me like what she wanted for me and the sacrifices that she made for me to have, you know, the life that she wanted me to have. And so they were always encouraging of me finding my birth parents. Any time I had questions they were very open about it,” she said.
Tosha says that blanket and bunny her birth mother gave her were always with her.
"Growing up I always had my blanket. They were like, ‘Your birth mom made this for you.’ I had my bunny. I had just these little items around the house, you know, that I had from my birth mother and, you know, I always saw the pictures because my mom, Joyce, always scrapbooked.”
When Tosha was in junior high school she was looking through her baby book and came across some letters. They were from her birth mother. She read them all and through those letters, she was able to get to know her birth mother.
“When my mom passed I wanted to know where I came from and I wanted to know. I mean, I always knew who I was. I always knew where I belonged, but I wanted to know like where I came from, who I came from,” said Tosha. “It became an obsession and I just I didn’t want to stop.”
The search would neither be easy nor quick. Tosha eventually located the hospital where she was born, which led to her narrowing down high schools near the hospital. She posted a message on one class’ Facebook page and was flooded with messages, so many, in fact, it took her two years to read the right one from a former classmate of her birth mother.
"And she messaged me. She was like, ‘I think her name was Pam or Paula.’ She said yes. She said her name. And so I had her name in my inbox for two years,” Tosha said.
Around the same time, Tosha says she took an ancestry DNA test. Two days after she got the results back she was contacted by a woman who said she was looking for her parents. During the next few months, they would chat online with Tosha slowly revealing information she knew about her birth father. One day the woman asked if they could talk
“She’s like, ‘OK, how do you pronounce your name?’ I said, ‘Tosha.’ And she goes, ‘I’m your grandmother,’ and I about, I just honestly I just stood there and just looked at the phone. I looked at my dad and looked at my phone and with him for about a good minute or two I just I have no idea what to do. I was shocked.”
Shortly thereafter, Tosha was speaking with her birth father who immediately contacted Paula.
“He called me and he said, ‘I found Britney,’ and I'm like, ‘Oh, like are you serious? We've already gone through this before. I don't want that again.’ And he said, ‘This is really her.’”
Even as Paula and Tosha spoke on the phone, Paula remained skeptical. Could this really be her Brittney? The little black-haired girl she gave up 24 years ago?
“She read to me the first letter that I ever wrote, which was the letter to her of why I was making my decision to place her for adoption. And it was like yesterday as she's reading those words, I'm like oh my gosh this is what I said to her. This is her.”
When asked about said hearing her voice for the first time, she said, “Oh my God, it was amazing. I remember it like yesterday." Two weeks later, Tosha was on a plane bound for Huntsville International Airport.
