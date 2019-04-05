Well known names hit with low scores - Your April 5th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s a week of highs and lows for the Tennessee Valley Kitchen Cops.
On the positive side, we have several restaurants, movie theaters, delis and food trucks honored with perfect 100′s - including the Regal Hollwood 18, 5 Guys Burgers, Fuze and Peppered Pig.
On the not-so-positive side, we also have some of the lowest scores we’ve seen in weeks.
El Molcajete on Highway 72 in Madison is hit with a dismal 66 due to multiple foods being at the wrong temperature, no soap at the sinks, dirty ice machines and a grease trap issue. Most of those problems were fixed after the initial inspection, but the low score stands. Read more below the video.
In Limestone County, Fiesta Mexicana in Athens gets a 79 due to a dirty ice maker and foods at the wrong temperature. Camellia’s is only one point higher at 80. It was written up for having food beyond it’s expiration date, having other foods without expiration dates and grease on the floor.
See the full scores and inspection reports from around the Valley below this video:
