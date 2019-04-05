Video: Pieces of plastic cover beach in Canary Islands

TENERIFE, SPAIN (CNN) - A beach on Spain’s Tenerife Island has been found to be completely covered in small pieces of plastic.
Tenerife Island is in the Canary Islands chain off the coast of West Africa.
The video was shot by Maria Celma on March 24 during a beach cleanup.
Around 150 million tons of plastic are already floating in our oceans, with an additional 8 million tons entering the water each year, according to the World Economic Forum.
A report released last month found 70 percent of marine litter is non-biodegradable plastic, and that figure is expected to triple within a decade.
Plastic has been found to choke marine wildlife and has also entered the ocean food chain, exposing marine life to toxic chemicals that can end up in the food on our plates.
Recently, whales have been found dead with enormous amounts of plastic in their bodies - including a pregnant one in the Mediterranean and a young one in the Philippines.
