Suspect charged in Hazel Green murder
Gregory Harris
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 5, 2019 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 4:41 PM

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - Madison County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened two months ago.

Deputies say 35-year-old Grant Binford was shot in his Hazel Green home around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 5. Binford was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He never recovered and later died at the hospital.

Investigators developed 36-year-old Gregory Renee Harris as a suspect. He was later arrested in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

Harris was extradited, arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday. He is charged with murder and has a 75,000 bond.

