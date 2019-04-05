Suspect charged in Hazel Green murder

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - Madison County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened two months ago.
Deputies say 35-year-old Grant Binford was shot in his Hazel Green home around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 5. Binford was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He never recovered and later died at the hospital.
Investigators developed 36-year-old Gregory Renee Harris as a suspect. He was later arrested in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.
Harris was extradited, arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday. He is charged with murder and has a 75,000 bond.
