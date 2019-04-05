Rain gone for today, but rain chances return in upcoming days

Happy Friday, Tennessee Valley! The rain is gone but clouds will continue to hang around. This afternoon, partly sunny skies will return. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.
The weekend will have rain as well. Showers are expected for Saturday evening, but rain coverage is low. Sunday will begin on a dry note, and rain will crank up in the evening. More rain will pour into Monday with a hefty shot for showers all day. Tuesday will include a few lingering showers in the morning. The next chance for abundant sunshine does not come until next Wednesday.
Temperatures will stay on the warm side. Tomorrow and Sunday will have highs around 80 degrees. Highs don’t leave the 70s until next Friday with a cold front, knocking us down into the upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.