Quiet Friday night with a warm weekend ahead

Partly cloudy skies will stay in place for the rest of your Friday evening with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A stray shower and some patchy fog will be possible by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be unseasonable warm with highs near 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Some scattered rain showers and even some thunder will move in late Saturday night with lows falling to 60 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees. Rain showers and storms are expected to develop into the evening hours. We will be keeping a close eye on the potential of any stronger storm development. These rain showers and storms will linger into your Monday morning hours with lows near 60 degrees again. Monday also has a chance of seeing some stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds being the main concern.
Showers will start off the day on Tuesday with clearing skies and highs in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the week looks quiet with seasonal highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.