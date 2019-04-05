Measles outbreaks on the rise throughout the United States

"It's an airborne disease so it's spread through breathing through the air it can be in coughs or sneezes by direct droplets hitting your eyes, nose, and mouth and then you can get sick with it that way, that's how it's spread. But it's very contagious. Nine out of ten people will get it from standing in a room with someone that has measles and it will linger in that room for up to two hours," Jeffries said.