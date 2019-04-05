Marc Stone gets life in prison without parole for murders of wife, son

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Marc Stone was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing his wife and son in 2013 in their South Huntsville home.
Stone was found guilty back in February of the murders of his wife and son.
On Friday morning, Stone spoke to the court saying, he had the preference for the death penalty and “has peace with it.” Stone also apologized for the double murder.
Stone’s defense lawyers say he was legally insane at the time. His legal team brought in experts who shared their findings that he was unable to understand what he was doing and couldn’t distinguish right from wrong due to schizophrenia.
“At the time of murders, he was unable to appreciate the difference between right and wrong and the criminality of his actions. As a defense attorney and team, that’s all you can do. We put our case and put it in front of the jury. Obviously, we would have liked for it to have gone a different way,” stated Larry Marsili, one of Stone’s attorneys.
Stone strangled his wife, Krista, and strangled and drowned the couple’s 7-year-old son, Zachary. Huntsville police found the bodies inside the family’s home on Chicamauga Trail in south Huntsville on Feb. 24, 2013.
Krista was the mother of three children, including Zachary, a 2-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old daughter. Zachary was in first grade at Mountain Gap Elementary.
