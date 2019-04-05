Introducing young girls to the STEM field

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. It’s often a field dominated by men. Friday morning, workers at the Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville hosted
175 6th-8th grade girls from Morris P8, McNair, and the Academy for Academics and Arts for the 2nd annual All Girls Auto Know event.
The event is to help spark the interest of young girls to pursue a career in the STEM field.
“We’re giving them an opportunity to be exposed to something that they otherwise would not be exposed to," said Janeen Horton, manager at Toyota.
Students had the opportunity to tour the plants production line, look into their training facility, and talk to various different workers about what their line of work.
Jaila Walker is a 6th grader at the Academy for Academics and Arts. She tells WAFF 48 that this event has really inspired her to look into STEM based careers. “This is another thing I can look forward to in life like, oh maybe I want to build cars one day or create an engine for a car that we drive on a daily basis.”
Annalisa Marchello is in 8th grade at Morris P8. She tells WAFF 48 that she grew up around cars. Marchello says she appreciates the opportunity to glimpse into the automotive industry.
“I’ve worked with engines since I was like 5. Coming here, this could be an opportunity for me to go into the field of making cars and manufacturing it,” said Marchello.
Both Marchello and Walker feel like today’s event left them feeling empowered. “Where I come from, it’s like oh, mostly men do cars, they work on cars, they build engines. I can say well women can do it to, may be one day I can be an engineer," said Walker.
“You guys can be smart and beautiful and do STEM and do math and be something," Marchello encouraged.
Janeen Horton also wants young girls to remember some very important advice. “You can be afraid, but don’t let that be a failure. Don’t let that stop you. Just overcome your fear, conquer your fear, be strong.”
Students also attended an automotive fair and a career panel.
