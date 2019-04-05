Huntsville school board postpones Pre-K tuition vote, hears safety recommendations

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thursday night Huntsville City Schools Board of Education addressed the safety and future of the district.
The board was scheduled to vote on introducing Pre-K tuition for some students. Members unanimously voted to postpone the vote to April 18.
District 1 Board Member Michelle Watkins prompted the postponement, raising concerns over the consequences of that vote.
Part of the proposed tuition introduction involved re-purposing federal Title 1 funds to subsidize tuition for low income Pre-K families.
Title 1 funds are currently being used at several schools throughout the school system.
Watkins said she was concerned the redirection of those funds would significantly impact Title 1 schools in her district, and leave administrators scrambling for answers.
Board members agreed, with Superintendent Christie Finley stating more research and communication on the issue is needed.
In the aftermath of the accidental shooting at Blossomwood Elementary in September, the board formed a School Safety Task Force.
The task force members represented a cross-section of the district, with varying backgrounds. It compiled and analyzed public feedback, and researched school safety options.
It recommended a series of measures.
They include but are not limited to:
- Contracting a professional security consulting firm by August 2019. The firm would conduct a physical evaluation of each campus, and provide a report to district leadership.
- Contact a professional mental health assessment team by August 2019.
- Immediately ensure all exterior doors are locked at all times.
- As soon as possible, reduce access points for entry at each school to the minimum required entrances.
- Station trained school personnel at each entrance to monitor who enters.
- Assign one full-time student resource officer to each campus by the 2019-2020 school year.
- Consider hardening points of access (introducing bullet resistant laminates).
- Require all personnel to attend training on emergency drills each semester beginning on the 2019-2020 school year.
- Provide clear emergency documentation to temporary staff (substitutes).
- Expand annual staff training on the Behavioral Learning Guide, ensure it takes place regularly.
- Identify and screen unauthorized relatives, persons subject to restraining orders, and/or persons of acute risk to attempt to attain access to a child (as the law allows).
- Maintain ongoing communication with law enforcement, courts, and other agencies as allowed by law.
- Lobby legislators for laws to receive increased and more expedient information regarding people of risk.
- Take steps to increase awareness of reporting tools by the next grading period, inform the public of those tools.
Board members thanked the task force for their efforts, but said there were financial limitations to what could be implemented and when.
District 3 Board Member Elisa Ferrell said the district needs to address mental health. She also said the district was already performing a number of the recommendations, but ought to analyze how closely those procedures are followed.
In the coming weeks, Superintendent Christie Finley will prioritize the recommendations and present her plan to the board.
It will then vote on the safety plan.
