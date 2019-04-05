Hatch blown off furnace in Huntsville plant explosion

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - No workers were hurt in a gas heater explosion at a Huntsville plant.
Around 1 p.m. Friday, Huntsville Fire & Rescue was called to National Copper and Smelting on Stanwood Boulevard.
According to fire officials, employees were trying to light one of the furnaces. Some gas built up and it caused an explosion. It blew a hatch off one of the furnaces, causing a loud noise.
“They were afraid that some chemicals might have been involved so our hazmat team responded. There were no chemicals other than the natural gas in the building. There was no fire and no structural damage to the building. Fortunately, no one was injured. They all got out safely,” explained Capt. Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire & Rescue.
The hazmat team worked to air the fumes out of the building to make it safe.
