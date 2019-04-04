West Morgan-East Lawrence water board approves settlement with 3M, cancels rate increase

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority board unanimously approved a settlement with 3M Co. and canceled a previously approved rate increase on Thursday morning according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
The amount of the settlement was not released today. However, the canceled rate increase would’ve paid for a reverse osmosis filtration plant that WMEL still plans to build to clean its water.
The board’s unanimous vote came after they met for 50 minutes in executive session. Lawyers at the meeting declined to comment until a joint statement is released.
A joint statement from 3M and WMEL is expected later today or Friday.
