Stolen Gurley fire department SUV found; suspects in custody

GURLEY, AL (WAFF) - At a press conference Thursday, the Gurley Police Department says a stolen fire department vehicle has been found and is back in Madison County.
The unmarked SUV was stolen in late March from outside the Chiefs home.
Less than 36 hours after the crimes occurred, police say Christopher Crowell and an unnamed juvenile were taken into custody. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Boyne City, Michigan Police Department, Charlevoix County, Michigan Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police all assisted in this effort.
According to the release, the pair stole one vehicle, two handguns, and a large amount of personal property from the department in this act. The total approximate value of all stolen items is in excess of $91,000.
It was discovered that Crowell and the unnamed juvenile abandoned the stolen 2015 Chevy Tahoe in Glendale, Kentucky before dumping most of the items inside in Nashville.
After abandoning the stolen Tahoe off of I-65 in Glendale, they stolen another vehicle, which they later abandoned in Indianapolis, IN. While in Indianapolis they stole yet another vehicle, their third, before ultimately arriving at their Boyne City, Michigan destination.
They arrested in Boynce City by local law enforcement.
Police say the pair had no ties to north Alabama.
In total there were 8 vehicles burglarized before they stole the department vehicle.
Crowell and the unnamed juvenile are facing numerous charges including several felonies and will be extradited back to Alabama once they have answered for the crimes they are accused of in Michigan.
