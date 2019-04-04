Showers will return today

Good Thursday morning, Tennessee Valley! Rain returns today, but the first half of the day will be on the dry side. A few sprinkles will be possible during the morning, but the bulk of the rainfall will move in this afternoon. A system to the west will shift the rain into the area from the west. Showers should be all moved in by the evening commute. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, along with the possibility for high winds and hail, but the greater severe weather threat is to our south and southwest.