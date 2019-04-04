Showers to return today; temperatures getting warmer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning, Tennessee Valley! Rain returns today, but the first half of the day will be on the dry side.
A few sprinkles will be possible during the morning, but the bulk of the rainfall will move in this afternoon. A system to the west will shift the rain into the area from the west.
Showers should be all moved in by the evening commute. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, along with the possibility for high winds and hail, but the greater severe weather threat is to our south and southwest.
Rain will continue overnight and fade through tomorrow morning with just a few leftover showers. Rain will also be possible this weekend with a few evening showers Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday night’s rain will carry into Monday with rain possible throughout the day. Tuesday will be calmer with only a few showers possible. The next chance for abundant sunshine comes next Wednesday.
Temperatures will continue to peak near or above average, in the 70s, for the next seven days, even with the expected cloud cover and rain. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s most days.
