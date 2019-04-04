Reason for paws: Restaurant takes to social media to reunite stuffed dog with little girl

The pink and white pup wants to go home

Dairy Queen searches for owner of lost stuffed animal
By Ed Payne | April 4, 2019 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 11:11 AM

OVIEDO, FL (Gray News) – The tale of a little pink and white stuffed dog is capturing hearts on the internet.

A central Florida Dairy Queen is trying to reunite the precious pooch with its little human. The mission is now in its eighth day.

“We know there is probably a sad kid out there missing their friend,” the Dairy Queen 15 miles northeast of downtown Orlando tweeted on Day One.

“Trying to find the owner of this super cute pup. Please help us spread the word and get this lovey back to their person.”

We know there is probably a sad kid out there missing their friend. Trying to find the owner of this super cute pup. Please help us spread the word and get this lovey back to their person. ☹️🐶

Posted by Dairy Queen on Thursday, March 28, 2019

A little girl left the stuffed animal at the store when she ate there with her mom on March 23.

They came back looking, store manager Ryan Allen told WESH, “but the employees couldn’t find it at that time, so it wasn’t until later we actually could find the dog.”

The pink and white pup is keeping busy while waiting for her human to return.

Facebook posts show the daily adventures:

Learning about ice cream

Day two: Still haven’t found my person, but the people watching me have lots of ice cream. Miss my kid though, waiting patiently for you to come back for me. #OviedoDQ #lostlovey 😭

Posted by Dairy Queen on Friday, March 29, 2019

Playing outside

Day four: Got to play outside today, reminded me of the times we went to the park together. Not a moment passes by without the thoughts of you in my mind. #oviedoDQ #lostlovey #helpmefindmykid

Posted by Dairy Queen on Sunday, March 31, 2019

Watching news coverage

Day six: was catching up on current events and look who showed up in the magic box on the wall! They even caught my good...

Posted by Dairy Queen on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Telling jokes with another stuffed animal

Day Five: Made a new friend today, this guy really quacks me up. Still, no one tells jokes like you, sweet kid, even if...

Posted by Dairy Queen on Monday, April 1, 2019

Decorating an ice cream cake

Day Seven: Gonna try my paw at cake decorating, I told them I have decorated a few play-doh cakes in my day. Can’t wait...

Posted by Dairy Queen on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

The social media campaign is a hit, with thousands sharing the daily adventures.

And after more than a week, hopes are still high that the girl will be reunited with her posh pooch.

“I hope you see this today. I miss you.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.