Pisgah High School principal reassigned within school system

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes tells us that the principal of Pisgah High School is being reassigned within the school system.
Principal Billy Duncan has resigned and is being reassigned at Pisgah High School as a teacher. Supt. Dukes said Duncan wanted to become a teacher so he can spend more time with his family.
The bio page on the Pisgah school site says Duncan started his career as a teacher at Pisgah in 1997. Assistant Principal Whitney Smith will assume the responsibilities of principal, effective immediately, while a search for a replacement is carried out.
Supt. Dukes says he hopes to have the position filled by April 19.
