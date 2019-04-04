New Dollar General Store coming to Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - Soon construction will begin on a new Dollar General store in Sheffield.
It will be located at the site of the old Winkle World at Main Gate Avenue and Jackson Highway.
This will be the third Dollar General store in Sheffield.
According to our partners at the Times Daily this location was picked for it proximity to Jackson Highway.
Right now crews are prepping the site for the upcoming construction.
To read more visit the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.