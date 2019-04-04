Morgan County jailers go through rigorous training process

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Police officers and jail workers have to go through intense training before going on duty.
Every single Morgan County Sheriff's Office jailer and deputy gets tased and pepper sprayed.
“They go through this class so that way when they use taser, they don’t use it in a malicious intent. They know what it feels like with a taser and know the effects of a taser,” Sgt. Britt Parker said.
Sgt. Parker has trained nearly 10 groups of jailers at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
24-year-old Celese Sharbute was one of the six who got tased Wednesday.
“I’m about to go to the police academy, so I wanted to go ahead and get certified before I leave,” Sharbute said.
You get tased in two spots. Deputies say the farther apart they are, the more shock you receive.
“They don’t lie when they say it’s the longest five seconds of your life,” Sharbute explained.
Sharbute says she believes the training is necessary to ensure safety when using weapons of force.
“It kinda shows you when and when not to use a taser. You know what it feels like, so you don’t want to use it if it’s unnecessary,” Sharbute said.
In addition to being tased and pepper sprayed, deputies and jailers also go through self-defense courses.
