Manhunt underway in Hays Nature Preserve

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are searching Hays Nature Preserve for a man they say was involved in a domestic situation on Wednesday night.
Police are looking for 37-year-old Chevey Swinford, who police say will have domestic violence charges.
Hampton Cove Elementary and Middle and Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary are all on secure perimeter which mean outside doors stay locked and normal operations happen inside the schools.
Around 7:45, Thursday morning, police received reports that a male and female had been spotted in the area.
Investigators say, the police have found the car but are currently searching the area for Swinford. The female who was with him was caught, but has not been identified.
Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a domestic situation occurring at the Exxon off of Highway 431.
Just after 10 p.m., on Wednesday after being unable to locate anyone, police received an update that a male was armed and in a yellow mustang in Hays Nature Preserve.
At this time officers are searching the area because the male has been spotted. Several officers are searching and a K-9 is enroute.
