House Democrats’ bill pushes for marijuana reform

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama House Democratic Caucus held a press conference Wednesday pushing for marijuana and medical marijuana reform.
They presented a bill that would decriminalize some current marijuana possession offenses. The caucus also wants to make medical marijuana legal in Alabama.
“We want this to be a bipartisan approach,” House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said. “Because the issues that may be on our agenda as a democratic caucus, they’re not democratic issues. They’re Alabama issues. Now it’s time for us to work in a bipartisan manner to address issues.”
Daniels said this will have health benefits for people around the state and can bring in additional funds.
