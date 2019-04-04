Heavier rain showers and some thunder tonight

Moderate to heavy rain showers will become more widespread this evening with a few isolated thunderstorms producing some brief gusty winds. These showers will become more scattered by the morning commute.
Some patchy fog will develop overnight with morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will gradually clear by Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Friday night will also be mild with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
The weekend is looking warm for now with plenty of dry hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with a stray showers possible. Scattered rain showers and even some thunder will move in for Sunday afternoon and evening, highs again will be near 80 degrees.
Next week will start off on a soggy note with rain showers and thunderstorms likely on Monday. Highs will be in the middle 70s. A few more showers will be possible on Tuesday with the rest of the week looking dry. Highs will stay seasonal in the lower to middle 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.