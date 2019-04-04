Fight, stabbing at Albertville business sends 2 employees to hospital, 1 to jail

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Albertville police were called to Southern Parallel Forest Products on Industrial Boulevard on Wednesday for a possible stabbing. Officers said they discovered that three employees had been involved in an altercation that resulted in a possible broken jaw, one person with multiple stab wounds and one person in custody.
The police report states that one employee was found laying in the parking lot with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Marshall Medical Center South and later airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The second person involved was transported to Marshall Medical Center South and later to Huntsville Hospital, for treatment for a possible broken jaw and injuries to his face.
A third person, identified as Jason Smith, 39, of Arab, was not injured but was taken into custody on active warrants.
Police say the incident stemmed from what was described as a disagreement over a cut air hose in the work place. As part of the disagreement, one of the men threw a large bolt striking another in the face. Smith and the man who threw the bolt then attacked the third man, who pulled a knife from his pocket and began slashing at his attackers.
The man who threw the bolt and ended up cut by the knife is in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital. The man hit by the bolt is also listed in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Smith remains in the Albertville City Jail on a second-degree assault charge with a $5,000 bond.
Detectives are still investigating with more charges forthcoming.
