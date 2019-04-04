Crime Stoppers: Apartment visitor becomes theft suspect

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police say a visitor to an apartment complex off North Memorial Parkway turned into a suspect in early February.
Police say a woman took a debit card, a cellphone and $200 in cash from a man’s home. That man’s bank then told him his stolen card was being used at Kroger and other stores.
Police say the victim told them several people were visiting his apartment when the theft happened.
The suspect was caught on camera trying to use the man’s card illegally at an ATM at Redstone Federal Credit Union. If you recognize her, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
