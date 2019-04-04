A century to remember: Wilson students bring 20th century to wax

FLORENCE AL (WAFF) - From our news partners at the Times Daily, students at Wilson High School in Florence are stepping back into the 20th century in a creative way.
The students teamed up with their history teacher, Patricia Chandler to create a 20th century wax museum.
The students dressed up for time periods of the 1900s, they even created the backdrops of the different eras.
The museum was set up inside the school’s library.
To read more, go to the Times Daily.
