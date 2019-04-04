Deputies in Lauderdale Co. involved in standoff after armed man barricades himself inside home

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Lauderdale County deputies are involved in a standoff with a man refusing to exit a mobile home off County Road 8 in Green Hill.
A man named Brian Reed is armed and barricaded himself in his trailer. He’s refusing to leave after being served a court ordered eviction notice.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles have the roads blocked off. Deputies arrived at the mobile home around 9 a.m. to serve Reed.
Reed refuses to answer the door and informed deputies he has a gun. Right now he is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators say Lauderdale County Road 8 is closed from Highway 43 West for approximately half a mile.
All motorists, are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route until the situation is under control.
