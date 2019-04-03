Rocket City Trash Pandas show stadium progress

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - If you build it, they will come. That’s what the Rocket City Trash Pandas are hoping will happen with opening day 2020 just around the corner.
Steel, concrete, and what appears to be the makings of a ball park are starting to take form.
The Mobile BayBears will open their final Southern League baseball season this Thursday, before moving to north Alabama for the 2020 season.
The AA affiliation will still be with the Los Angeles Angels when the team moves.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.