Sunshine today, rain returns tomorrow

A beautiful day continues in the Tennessee Valley! Highs will reach the lower 70s and sunshine will hang high in the sky. Clouds will increase this evening and through the night. Thursday brings back wet weather. A system from the west will increase rain chances tomorrow, and showers will spark during the early afternoon hours and last through the night and into Friday morning. Friday will begin with rain, but by mid-morning, the rain should be all gone.
A few PM showers are expected Saturday and Sunday. Monday starts the work week with more rain that will carry into Tuesday morning. Next Wednesday bring back the sunshine that will last through the work week.
Highs will be in the 70s for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Next week begins in the 70s, and most of next week will have temperatures peak into the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.