Suit claims Marshall County attorney mishandled money again

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - New allegations are surfacing over the mishandling of money by an embattled Marshall County attorney.
A Jackson county woman claims the attorney settled her case without her permission and kept money from her.
This is the second claim against Grant attorney Brent Parker whose law license is now listed as inactive.
This latest suit stems from a Jackson county case involving a wreck between Annette Dawson Hairston and the driver of a company vehicle owned by Meteor Express.
The incident allegedly happened on Highway 35 near Scottsboro in 2017 according to the suit filed by Hairston's attorneys.
The suit claims Parker agreed to settle the case with the trucking company and driver for $42,000 without Hairston’s consent.
The suit goes on to say Parker kept the monies received from the trucking company for his own benefit and no money was disbursed to Hairston or medical providers to satisfy their interest.
Last fall, Parker was ordered by a Jackson county judge to return 10-thousand dollars after similar claims by Wayne Clark who used Parker in a civil case against Hardee's in which Clark was injured after falling in a hole at the restaurant.
We’ve reached out to both Parker and Hairston for comment but attempts to reach them were unsuccessful.
As of now a hearing date has not been set.
