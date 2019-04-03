Showers spark tomorrow, temperatures stay on the warm side

Wet weather returns tomorrow. A system from the west will increase rain chances, and showers will spark during the early afternoon hours and last through the night and into Friday morning. Locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected during tomorrow evening, but any intense weather should mostly be to our south. Despite the rain and clouds, highs tomorrow will make it near 70 degrees. Friday will begin with a few showers, but by mid-morning, the rain should be gone.