Showers spark tomorrow, temperatures stay on the warm side

A nice quiet evening is in store for the rest of the day. Overnight lows will slide down into the lower 50s. Clouds will increase this evening and through the night.
Wet weather returns tomorrow. A system from the west will increase rain chances, and showers will spark during the early afternoon hours and last through the night and into Friday morning. Locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected during tomorrow evening, but any intense weather should mostly be to our south. Despite the rain and clouds, highs tomorrow will make it near 70 degrees. Friday will begin with a few showers, but by mid-morning, the rain should be gone.
A few showers are expected Saturday and Sunday. Monday starts the work week with more rain that could carry into Tuesday morning. Next Wednesday bring back the sunshine that will last through the work week. Highs will mostly peak into the 70s for much of the upcoming days.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.