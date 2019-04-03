Man freed from prison after serving 39 years for a murder he didn’t commit, now charged in fatal crash

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A man who served 39 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit is now charged with hitting two construction workers, killing one of them.
Wiley Bridgeman, 64, was convicted of a Cleveland murder in 1975 and released from prison in November of 2014, when prosecutors dismissed the case after the main witness changed his testimony.
University Heights police said on March 28 around 3 a.m. Bridgeman crashed into two construction workers at Cedar and South Green.
The workers, David Stollars, 54, of Rocky River, and Ronald Carter, 46, of Cleveland, were working for TraffTech and painting lines on the road at the time of the crash.
One of those workers has now died from his injuries. At this time police are not releasing which worker died.
Cleveland 19 News reached out to TraffTech, which said it would not be releasing a statement at this time.
After hitting the workers, University Heights police said Bridgeman fled the scene and crashed into a pole at Cedar and Som Center Roads.
EMS transported Bridgeman to Hillcrest Hospital where he is still being treated.
Bridgeman, of Richfield, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and two counts of not stopping after an accident.
