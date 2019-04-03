Man arrested for running eBay shop stocked with stolen tools out of Charlotte storage unit

By Mark Davenport | April 3, 2019 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 11:52 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a man they say ran “a multi-million-dollar eBay store front out of Charlotte a storage unit” for three years.

Barkley’s eBay store sold $3 million in stolen merchandise between August 2015 and October 2018, according to police. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
Barkley’s eBay store sold $3 million in stolen merchandise between August 2015 and October 2018, according to police. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Edwin Barkley pleaded guilty to Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property in connection with the investigation by CMPD and the U.S. Secret Service-Organized Crime Task Force.

Police say Barkley would buy tools stolen from Lowes, Home Depot, and Target and would then resell them on eBay.

Barkley’s eBay store sold $3 million in stolen merchandise between August 2015 and October 2018, according to police.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.