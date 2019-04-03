Madison County Sheriff’s Office adding 10 deputies

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 10 more sheriff deputies! The Madison County Commission has agreed to increase the budget to provide more members of law enforcement on the streets.
This is the first time Madison County Commissioners have ever added this many deputies to the force. It’s because of growth and how big Madison County is getting.
There’s currently about 50 patrol deputies, so adding ten is a 20 percent increase.
All of the commissioners want to see more deputies on the street protecting citizens.
“You look at the growth that’s occurred in Madison County, there’s 111,900 people who live in unincorporated Madison County. It would be the 5th largest city in the state of Alabama by population,” says Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
Adding deputies isn’t cheap, but leaders say they’re needed.
“A lot of times people think when we hire a deputy that it just cost a salary. This is a very costly, but a very needed and warranted situation from a vehicle to the computers, the radios, the emergency lighting and then you start talking about the weapons, the tasers and things that go with that, the training, it is a process,” says Strong.
Before Wednesday’s announcement, deputies with the sheriff’s department were forced to get by with fewer people.
“We went to overlapping shifts a few years ago so that we could have more manpower during the busiest hours of the day, put nothing is going to be as great of an impact as these actual 10 bodies we’re going to put on the ground,” says Lt. Donny Shaw.
Commissioners say working for Madison County and driving these vehicles is one of the most prestigious law enforcement jobs in the state.
“We’ve got a very competitive salary to be a deputy in Madison County. That’s something this commission has worked on and the big thing is in many cases, people want to transfer from other departments to become a part of the Madison County Sheriff Department and that speaks volumes to the leadership we’ve got at the sheriff’s department,” says Strong.
Lt. Shaw says Harvest and Monrovia has seen the most growth, so increasing the patrol presence out there is one of the departments top priorities.
