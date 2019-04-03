Lauderdale Co. man facing 61 counts of child pornography

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL - (WAFF) - Investigators tell us US Marshals arrested a man in Russellville for crimes in committed in Lauderdale County.
Investigators say Corey Seahorn, a family acquaintance was charged with 61 counts of child porn and 15 counts of production. More devices are being analyzed so more charges could be coming.
In February of this year, the child’s father said he saw texts from Seahorn on his son’s phone asking for naked pictures.
Lauderdale County authorities got a warrant for Seahorn’s phone and found the images and video.
Investigators also got a warrant for the rest of his devices and also discovered that Seahorn made copies of the images and video on other devices.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.