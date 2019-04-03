Huntsville woman, 20, killed in rollover wreck

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police report that one person was killed and two were injured in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Blake Bottom Road when it ran a stop sign crossing over Highway 53. Police say this caused the driver to lose control and flip over multiple times into a field on the west side of Highway 53.
The back seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle after the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 20-year-old Lashaundra Monet Logan, a Huntsville resident. Her family has been notified.
The driver and the front seat passenger were both transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers say they obtained surveillance camera footage of the crash that shows the vehicle running the stop sign and crossing over Highway 53 at an extremely high rate of speed without ever slowing down. They said multiple witnesses gave statements to the same effect.
Investigators are obtaining a search warrant to draw a sample of Logan’s blood for toxicology purposes.
