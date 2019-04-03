Huntsville student wins Amazon Future Engineer scholarship

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A senior at New Century Technology High School got the surprise of her life this week.
Brittney Bush found out that she’s a 2019 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship winner. She’s one of only 100 winners in the country.
She will get $10,000 dollars a year over the next four years to study computer science at the college of their choice.
She will also get valuable work experience. Amazon is giving her a paid internship in a computer science job in California.
Brittney says she was just accepted at both Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt. Now the scholarship will make it possible for her to attend one of those schools.
