Huntsville police officer seeks immunity in fatal 2018 shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville police officer charged with murder wants a judge to grant him immunity from prosecution.
A hearing for William Darby is set for Wednesday at the Madison County Courthouse.
A judge will decide if Darby’s defense attorneys meet the burden of proof necessary to show that he was justified in using deadly force.
Darby wants to have his trial stopped on grounds of immunity because he was acting in his official capacity and in self-defense during the fatal shooting last year.
He is charged with murder following an April 2018 shooting. Jeffery Parker, 49, a suicidal caller, lost his life.
Huntsville police were called at 4:30 p.m. on April 3 to the 6400 block of Deramus Avenue regarding a possible suicidal person.
Parker, who was also the caller, stated he had a gun. During a brief verbal exchange, and after multiple commands for Parker to drop the weapon, one shot was fired by one of the officers, striking Parker, and he died as a result, Huntsville police said in a press release after the incident.
There were three officers on the scene.
An incident review board was convened after the officer-involved shooting and the city revealed that the panel found that "all officers involved performed within Huntsville Police Policies, Procedures and Training."
Also in attendance were representatives from the Madison County district attorney's office, Huntsville City Legal, Huntsville Police Department training staff and members from the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council.
A review of the case included all video footage, physical evidence and officer testimony.
The case was then presented to a Madison County grand jury who moved to indict Darby.
Body cam footage hasn’t been released to the media. There’s video from all three officers who were on the scene.
A gag order is in place, preventing the prosecution and defense from making any statements to the media.
Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate will decide if Darby acted in self-defense.
The burden of proof lies on the defense in an immunity hearing.
