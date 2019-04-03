Huntsville mother calling for more transparency, change in administration after bullying

“Our Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG) provides for consequences for students who engage in any type of inappropriate physical contact or aggression. (This can be found on pages 11-12 of the Elementary Matrix of the BLG). Depending on the child’s behavior, the student can be suspended out of school. School administrators conduct thorough investigations on any alleged incidents and use the BLG to administer consequences. Due to FERPA ( Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) law, the school district can only share information about a specific student with the custodial parent of the child.”