Florence sets entertainment district weekends

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Florence City Council has approved designating specific dates for the city’s entertainment weekend, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The entertainment districts are portions of downtown that allow the public to carry alcohol outside of businesses in specially marked cups.
The general area that will be designated in Florence includes the square within Tuscalosa Street, Pine Street, Wood Avenue and College Street.
It also includes the Court-Alabama-Seminary Street area that encircles the SunTrust Bank building. It also extends along College Street to Cherry Street and Dr. Hicks Boulevard to include Singing River Brewery.
The boundaries of the district extend to the street rights of way, which means the sidewalk across the street from the entertainment district is included.
The district is in effect from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Some entertainment district weekends are set to coincide with events. The weekends the district is in effect include:
- April 13-14
- May 17-18 (Arts Alive festival)
- June 21-22
- July 26-27 (final weekend of the W.C. Handy Music Festival)
- Aug. 23-24 (Billy Reid Shindig)
- Sept. 27-28 (University of North Alabama Homecoming)
