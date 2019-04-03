Faster passport lines coming to Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you’re making summer plans to leave the country for vacation, you need a passport. If you don’t have one and live in Madison County, you could spend a long time in line. County leaders say on average it takes more than three hours at the post office.
The Madison County Commission signed an agreement with the probate judge on Wednesday, and your time in line will soon be less than an hour for your passport.
The courthouse will become a passport application site for Madison County. So instead of spending several hours in line at the post office, you’ll be able to come here. But the good news doesn’t stop there. One hundred percent of your $35 processing fee will be used to help people in Madison County with mental health issues.
“We’ve started getting a lot of emails, a lot of phone calls, people saying three to four hours is unacceptable and I think he’s come up with a great solution. The 35 dollar processing fee, utilizing current staff, but the fee would go towards cost dealing with folks that are dealing with mental illness and help with that," said Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
"Around the state and at the local level, mental health is underfunded and this is a creative way to provide a service that's much needed in our community and to use those resources to create some more capacity here at the local level," said Probate Judge Frank Barger.
Leaders say counties with one third of the population of Madison County average 20 passport applications every day. So there the potential to raise more than $70,000 a year for mental health organizations.
The probate office here at the courthouse should be open to help you get your passport in two to three months.
