City gives UNA land for baseball/softball complex

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Big news for the University of North Alabama.
Florence’s City Council just approved an ordinance to transfer land at Cox Creek Park to the university.
This move will allow for UNA to begin the process of moving its baseball stadium from its existing location.
The university’s softball field and beach volleyball court are already at Cox Creek Park, but UNA will now own the property rather than lease it.
According to our partners at the Times Daily the skate park and farmer’s market at the park won’t be going anywhere.
