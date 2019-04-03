Chilly start today, warmer weather on the way!

Thursday will start off warm as more cloud cover pushes in. That will bring in a chance at some rain and thunderstorms as we move on into the afternoon and overnight into Friday. They heaviest of the rain should be well towards our south, which will cut off much of the energy here in the Valley. Because of that we don’t expect anything severe. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear some rumbles of thunder and some heavy rain at times overnight Thursday into Friday.